Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $83.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

