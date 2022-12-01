Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Xerox Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xerox will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -14.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 654.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 64.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

