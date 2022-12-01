XSGD Tops One Day Volume of $1.17 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $55.56 million and $1.17 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00004309 BTC on exchanges.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,851,327 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token."

