Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0-$101.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.44 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,900. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Yext by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,062,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

