yOUcash (YOUC) One Day Volume Hits $997,285.96

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $997,285.96 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00003019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

