Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Boosted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

