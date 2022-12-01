Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $709.14 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $44.82 or 0.00264102 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $709.14 million and approximately $51.53 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00088366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,822,725 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.