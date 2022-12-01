Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at $693,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $454,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 539,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,951. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

