Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $91.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

