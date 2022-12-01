Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 727,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.