Zilliqa 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.40 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $308.88 million and $24.40 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.55 or 0.06532361 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00506284 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.61 or 0.30794835 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,892,512,472 coins and its circulating supply is 13,601,045,319 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
