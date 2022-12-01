Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.29

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.29 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 126983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $5,116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.