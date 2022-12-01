Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.34 million. Zumiez also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.51 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 1,064,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,326. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $425.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,088 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

