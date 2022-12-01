Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 367,425 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 905.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,425 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $162.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

