Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 124.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Yum China by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 123.6% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 3.2 %

YUMC stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

