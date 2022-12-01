Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 136.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Price Performance
Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
