Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 564,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 299,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

