Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.78 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $5,956,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,941,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

