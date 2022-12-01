Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

