Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,766,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,949,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.