Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Masco worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Masco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Masco by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Masco by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 255,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

Masco Announces Dividend

MAS stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

