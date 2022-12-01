Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,830 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

