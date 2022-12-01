Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,429 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

