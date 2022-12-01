Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,877 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

GD stock opened at $252.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.34 and its 200 day moving average is $229.64. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

