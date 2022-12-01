Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,524 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of ANSYS worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $254.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.42 and its 200 day moving average is $245.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.