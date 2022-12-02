125,640 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Purchased by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. CarParts.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 152.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $295.17 million, a P/E ratio of -537.00 and a beta of 2.30. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

CarParts.com Profile

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Articles

