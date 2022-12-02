135,521 Shares in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 135,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

