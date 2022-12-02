13,597 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after buying an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $114,025,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 0.8 %

VALE stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.