1,434 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $418.04 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $770.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.25 and a 200-day moving average of $470.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

