1,616 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $338.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $571.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.