17,006 Shares in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.07% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF opened at $13.23 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 161.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

