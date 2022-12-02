23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 3.24, but opened at 3.09. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.17, with a volume of 8,959 shares traded.

ME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 5.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $38,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

