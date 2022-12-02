248,604 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.2% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

