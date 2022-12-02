284,618 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 284,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 776,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 54,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CareDx by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $13.18 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

