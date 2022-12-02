332,500 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 332,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $786,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 26.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,504 shares of company stock worth $8,022,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,788. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

