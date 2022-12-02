360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

QFIN traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 3,785,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,482. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 44.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after buying an additional 740,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 202,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 61,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 211,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

