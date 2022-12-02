3,619 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $306.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.93.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.20.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

