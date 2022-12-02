5,352 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352,684 shares of company stock worth $108,659,919. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $383.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.