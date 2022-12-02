5,981 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

