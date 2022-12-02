687,996 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 687,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,760,919 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29.

