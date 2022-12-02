7,373 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHF stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

