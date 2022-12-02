750 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.76 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $274.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

