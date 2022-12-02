81,958 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,597,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 999,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 147,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 118,661 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $128,780 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 36,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,094. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.