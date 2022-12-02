A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,159,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 3,804,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, HSBC raised A-Living Smart City Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
