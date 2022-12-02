A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,761 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.