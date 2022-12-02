AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. AAR has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 36.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 492.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

