abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.97

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.35. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 628,783 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
