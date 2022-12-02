abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.97

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.35. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 628,783 shares changing hands.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth $58,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

