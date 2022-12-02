Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 2,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,741. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

