Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 2,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,741. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
