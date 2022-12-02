Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.66

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.66 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 36235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
