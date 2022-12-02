Acala Token Price Tops $0.17 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $97.66 million and approximately $69.11 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00244942 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11604617 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,742,980.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

